Binghamton vs Misericorida Men’s basketball

Posted 10:36 pm, November 12, 2018, by

Lackawanna County was well represented as Binghamton hosted Misericordia in Men's College Basketball.  Bearcats Coach Tommy Dempsey is from Dunmore, and guards J.C. of Abington Heights and Tim Rose of Scranton Prep matriculated an hour North to Binghamton.  Former Scranton star, Willie Chandler is coaching at Misericordia with players Jason Kenny of Mid Valley, and Tony Harding of Lakeland, giving the Cougars a local Lackawanna County boost.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s