Binghamton vs Misericorida Men’s basketball

Lackawanna County was well represented as Binghamton hosted Misericordia in Men's College Basketball. Bearcats Coach Tommy Dempsey is from Dunmore, and guards J.C. of Abington Heights and Tim Rose of Scranton Prep matriculated an hour North to Binghamton. Former Scranton star, Willie Chandler is coaching at Misericordia with players Jason Kenny of Mid Valley, and Tony Harding of Lakeland, giving the Cougars a local Lackawanna County boost.