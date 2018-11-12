× Acquittal in Child Death Case in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The caregiver of a 4-year-old girl who died in a hot car in Williamsport has been found not guilty of the most serious charges against her.

Brittany Borgess of South Williamsport was charged in 2016. Williamsport police say Borgess left Samaria Motyka in a car for several hours on a 97-degree day in July of 2016.

Borgess was acquitted last week of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and reckless endangerment.

She was found guilty of leaving a child unattended in a car and must pay a $25 fine.

Investigators say Borgess forgot to drop the child off at day care and found the little girl in her car several hours later.