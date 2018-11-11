Wild Turkey Casserole & Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Clue #6

We'll show you a delicious and easy way to cook up your wild turkey, or Thanksgiving leftovers courtesy of Holly Karnes of Benton.

 

Wild Turkey Casserole

Courtesy:  Holly Karnes

4 Cups Diced Turkey or Chicken

8oz Sour Cream

1 Can Cream of Chicken Soup

1 Tablespoon Poppy Seeds

1 Stick Margarine or Butter

1 1/2 cups crushed Ritz crackers

Brown crackers in margarine/butter.  Keep about 1/4 cup to sprinkle on top.

Mix all ingredients together and put in 8x8 casserole dish.

Sprinkle remaining crackers on top.

Bake covered at 350 degrees for 30 minutes, uncover and bake another 10 minutes or until bubbly and top is browned.

(Double the recipe for a 9x13 pan)

