Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- About 150 people observed Veterans Day with an interfaith program in Scranton.

The annual event was held at the Asbury Methodist Church in Scranton on Sunday and served as a way to say thank you to veterans.

The event this year also marked the centennial anniversary of the end of World War I, the centennial anniversary of "God Bless America," and the 75th anniversary of the Four Chaplains.