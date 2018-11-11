State Police Looking for Missing Man with Dementia

NESCOPECK, Pa. — State police are looking for help finding a missing man.

Troopers say Carl Dietterick, 89, suffers from dementia and was last seen in Nescopeck around 6 p.m. Saturday driving a red 2009 Ford Ranger truck with PA registration YAJ-6418.

Dietterick is described as 6’2″, 200 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray or dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Pennsylvania State Police in Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.