Making Sure Families Have Thanksgiving Dinner

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Hundreds of families will have Thanksgiving dinner on the table thanks to some volunteers in Luzerne County.

Volunteers filled bags with turkey, potatoes, stuffing, and vegetables at the former Sears store at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township.

The Commission on Economic Opportunity and the Weinberg Food Bank partnered to provide the dinners.

"I think you feel good about the fact that you're working as a volunteer, and you're donating, and you're going to enable families to have a traditional Thanksgiving," said Gene Brady, CEO executive director.

This is the 39th year for the Thanksgiving Project.