In Your Neighborhood

Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar

The holidays are right around the corner, so come on out to the Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar, Saturday, November 17, in Susquehanna County. The event begins at 9 a.m. at the VFW Post 6223 in Great Bend. You’ll find great gift ideas, crafts, baked goods, plus a 50/50, basket raffles and hourly door prizes. Santa will be there from 11-1 and lunch items will be available for purchase.

Santa Day Parade Activities

The Library Express Bookstore will be hosting Santa Day Parade activities, Saturday, November 17, in Lackawanna County. Children and families are invited to enjoy holiday activities after the Santa Day Parade in Scranton. You can write letters to Santa, make a Santa-themed craft, watch holiday movies and take part in LEGO challenges. The event goes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the Marketplace at Steamtown.