Free Haircuts for Veterans

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Veterans were treated to a free haircut in Luzerne County Sunday.

The Sapphire Salon inside Mohegan Sun Pocono offered the free cuts on Veterans Day.

Stylist Lorraine Stiner said she started doing hair during the Gulf War and worked on a lot of Marines, and she wanted to give back in any way she can.

"It's my way of giving back to them. Every day, I see a vet sitting in my chair, I just thank them profusely," Stiner said.

Stiner said about 10 veterans came in for haircuts.