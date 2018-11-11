‘Doughboy’ Statue Rededicated in Scranton’s Duffy Memorial Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A statue honoring World War I veterans was rededicated in Scranton on Sunday.

The rebuilt Col. Francis J. Duffy Memorial Park along the Harrison Avenue Bridge was where they unveiled the new "Spirit of the American Doughboy" statue.

The doughboy was displaced when PennDOT started work on the Harrison Avenue Bridge two years ago. When crews moved it, they noticed it wasn't in good shape.

"It kind of takes your breath away in a way because usually when they have these things, there's always such a small turnout, but this was so nice to see so many people here. I'm glad that people are still remembering these things. I'm glad that people see the importance of it," said Mike Cerato, Vietnam veteran.

The statue was recast in bronze and was put back in place on Wednesday, ahead of the rededication ceremony on Veterans Day.

The original zinc statue will be restored and placed inside at the Steamtown National Historic Site.