The Class 4-A District playoffs have a round two match up of Valley View against West Scranton. They met several weeks ago, and the Cougars won a tough 26-7 battle.
West Scranton @ Valley View
-
High School Football Schedule Week #11 2018
-
High School Football Schedule for week of 9/28/2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #12 2018
-
Valley View @ West Scranton
-
Scranton @ Delaware Valley
-
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #8 2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #10 10-26-2018
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #9 10-19-2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #7 10-5-2018
-
Week #4 High School Football Schedule
-
-
Valley View @ Dallas
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
H.S. Football Schedule Week #2