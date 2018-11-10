Susquehanna University Stadium Named for WWII Veteran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE, Pa. -- Susquehanna University's football stadium has a new name.

The stadium at the university in Snyder County is now Doug Arthur Stadium.

Arthur graduated from Susquehanna University in 1949 and played football there. He was also a World War II veteran. His widow recently committed $10 million to the university to go towards scholarships and the sports programs.

Back in 2016, another alum, Nick Lopardo, had his name stripped from the stadium after an investigation found he paid for a football player's tuition.