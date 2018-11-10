The Southern Columbia girls soccer team beat Montrose 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the PIAA State "A" Tournament.
Southern Columbia Beats Montrose In PIAA Girls Soccer
-
Southern Columbia Girls Soccer Comes Back to Beat Bloomsburg
-
Montrose vs Fairfield girls soccer
-
Athens Boys Soccer Falls to Strath Haven in States
-
Southern Columbia vs South WIlliamsport girls soccer
-
Wyoming Valley West Beats Bangor in PIAA Field Hockey
-
-
PIAA State Cross Country Championships
-
Wallenpaupack Girls Soccer Blanks Valley View
-
Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey Blanks Lehighton at States
-
Southern Columbia @ Central Columbia
-
Wallenpaupack Claims Third Straight Girls Title in Kotula Tournament
-
-
Coaches Corner: Southern, Danville and District 4
-
Brennan and Madison Gilhool Montrose soccer
-
District IV Cross Country Championships