The Barrel Restaurant in Spring Brook offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. You can find everything from an array of pancakes, to soups and sandwiches and comforting dinners. The Chef Mike prepared us the perfect pumpkin seasonal soup.
Pumpkin Soup at the Barrel Restaurant
-
A Restaurant True to its Heritage
-
Talkback Feedback: Pumpkins
-
Chic Chic Marketplace: Chorizo, Kale and Potato Soup
-
A Horse Shoe Wearing Frog?
-
St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen Celebrates 35 Years
-
-
Move over Pumpkin Spice Latte, the McRib Is Back
-
Commissioners Hope for Return of Charl-Mont Restaurant in County Building
-
A Labor Day Tradition: Supermarket Steps Up For Hunger Action Month
-
Taste Test: Pumpkin Spice Wing Bites & Pumpkin Ice Cream
-
Spooktacular Experiments: Misericordia University Scares Up Halloween Fun
-
-
What is This Big Cat Caught on Camera?
-
Neighbors Shocked by Blast that Leveled Home in Lycoming County
-
Hundreds of Carved Pumpkins on Display at Creekside Gardens