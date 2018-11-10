Pumpkin Soup at the Barrel Restaurant

Posted 9:30 am, November 10, 2018, by

The Barrel Restaurant in Spring Brook offers breakfast, lunch and dinner.   You can find everything from an array of pancakes, to soups and sandwiches and comforting dinners.  The Chef Mike prepared us the perfect pumpkin seasonal soup.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s