Mike Stevens Honored by Greater Shickshinny Business Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Business leaders came together in one part of Luzerne County, and one of our own was recognized for his work in the community.

Each year, the Greater Shickshinny Business Association thanks businesses for being active members of the community and keeping the "small-town feel" alive.

This year, the Association honored WNEP's Mike Stevens for stories he's done about the history of the area.

Stevens was given a plaque during the banquet at the Polish Falcons Hall Saturday night.

The dinner also serves as an opportunity for community groups to get to know one another.