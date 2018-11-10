Mike Stevens Honored by Greater Shickshinny Business Association

Posted 10:33 pm, November 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30PM, November 10, 2018

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Business leaders came together in one part of Luzerne County, and one of our own was recognized for his work in the community.

Each year, the Greater Shickshinny Business Association thanks businesses for being active members of the community and keeping the "small-town feel" alive.

This year, the Association honored WNEP's Mike Stevens for stories he's done about the history of the area.

Stevens was given a plaque during the banquet at the Polish Falcons Hall Saturday night.

The dinner also serves as an opportunity for community groups to get to know one another.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s