Dried flowers, berries and vines make for beautiful fall arrangements. Paul Epsom invites his assistant Susan to show you many ways to keep those garden remnants in your home all winter.
Dried Flower Arrangements Straight From Your Yard
-
Getting your Fall Garden ready for Spring
-
Dividing Your Plants for Next Spring
-
Pauls Fall Garden
-
How to “Winterize” Your Perennials With Paul Epsom
-
Hydrangea Help is on the Way!
-
-
Jack Henzes” Coaches” His Garden to Grow
-
Visiting Chanticleer Gardens
-
Inspired Designs by Keith Phelps Sunflower Arrangement
-
Edwards Garden Center Animal Adventure
-
Stoker’s Brewing Company: A New Taste in Tamaqua
-
-
Installing a Doorbell Home Security System with the Dalton Do It Center Store
-
End of an Era: Two Wilkes-Barre Football Teams to Play Final Rivalry Game
-
Neighbors Concerned after Man is Bitten by Fox in Peckville