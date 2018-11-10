Dried Flower Arrangements Straight From Your Yard

Posted 9:30 am, November 10, 2018

Dried flowers, berries and vines make for beautiful fall arrangements.  Paul Epsom invites his assistant Susan to show you many ways to keep those garden remnants in your home all winter.

