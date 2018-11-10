Community Day at the Everhart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People enjoyed a free day at the museum in Scranton Saturday.

The Everhart Museum in Nay Aug Park hosted Community Day. The museum showed off renovations to its second-floor galleries, new classrooms, and a new zine library.

"We've been here before, and our son is a nature boy. He loves anything nature, so it's a great opportunity to get out and on a cold windy day and check out the museum," said Tony Melovitz of Olyphant.

The theme for this year's Community Day was "Transformation."

There were exhibits about butterflies, and the museum's new logo was unveiled.