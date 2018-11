Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Friends of a cancer patient in Luzerne County knew there was only one way to properly help him beat the disease.

Bryan Pesotini of Duryea, who is battling stage 4 prostate cancer, is known for his love of dancing, so "Bust a Move for Bryan" was born.

A few hundred people stopped by the Germania Hose Company in Duryea Saturday to dance, listen to live music, and buy chances for basket raffles.

All the money raised will go towards Pesotini's medical bills.