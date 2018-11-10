Blanket Drive in Swoyersville for Those in Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. -- With the cold weather coming, a community in Luzerne County is collecting blankets for the less fortunate.

Swoyersville Mayor Chris Concert took up the collection Saturday morning.

He tells us the blankets were lined up along Church Street for anyone in need to take.

"In this area, there are just so many people who are one paycheck away from being homeless or down on their luck, so we want everyone to know that not only do we have our homeless to take care of, but we have people who can't afford blankets and stuff. We want to take care of them," Concert said.

In all, more than 100 blankets were collected.