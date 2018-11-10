Annual Christmas Bazaar in Mayfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD, Pa. -- People came in from the cold for some Christmas cheer at a church in Lackawanna County.

St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield has been in the holiday spirit all weekend long.

Its annual bazaar features everything from Christmas cookies and candy to crafts and baskets.

People can also pick up gifts imported from Greece, Russia, and Jerusalem.

"It's a major, major fundraiser, and we have people that come from all outlying areas, different states. Some of them even take vacations to come and spend the week with us," said Joan Zaleski of Scott Township.

This is the 27th year of the bazaar. It wraps up Sunday.