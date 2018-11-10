Abington Heights Band, Dancers Perform for Veterans at Gino Merli Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Those who served our country were honored with a patriotic performance in Scranton.

The Abington Heights Marching Comets and dance team entertained veterans at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center in Scranton on Saturday.

They stopped by to play patriotic songs and hometown favorites.

The band and dancers also played here last year.

Abington Heights' dance coach tells Newswatch 16 she wanted the students to come back to keep up their connection with local veterans.

"Our generation seems to lose sight of what is going on, and we have such wonderful students at Abington Heights, and for them to listen to veterans and to hear their experience, that is what we really want to take from this," said Laura Sampogne, Abington Heights dance team coach.

An open house is scheduled at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.