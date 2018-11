Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Athletes did their part to honor veterans with 24 straight hours of workouts at Steamtown CrossFit in Scranton.

Men and women started the fundraiser Saturday afternoon helping to raise money for wounded veterans. They will continue until 3 p.m. Sunday doing a variety of workouts.

All the money raised goes to Operation Enduring Warrior, the goal of which is to "motivate our nation’s wounded veterans through physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation."