World War II Veteran to Lead Hughesville Veterans Day Parade

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Thousands are expected to honor veterans this weekend at an annual parade in Lycoming County. This year, the grand marshal is a 94-year-old World War II veteran.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Hughesville Saturday for a Veterans Day parade.

Richard Swank is a retired staff sergeant in the Army and now the president of the Lycoming County Veterans Parade committee. He tells Newswatch 16 that veterans who served in World War II will lead the way.

“For me, it’s a chance to honor veterans who have served and it’s a chance to honor our veterans who are still serving,” Swank said.

Several organizations in Hughesville have stepped up to help with this year’s parade. Veterans are invited to stop by East Lycoming School District’s high school after the parade for a bite to eat and a chance to speak with some of the students.

“Many of our students, as they go through this, are amazed at how many people have served our country, how many veterans are in our community in just the small town of Hughesville that we should we be proud of,” said East Lycoming Superintendent Michael Pawlik.

That includes William Sherwood who served in the U.S. Navy for 30 years.

He was quick to show his appreciation for other veterans such as this year’s grand marshal — 94-year-old Stanley Sones.

A World War II veteran, Sones served in the U.S. Army and was wounded during the invasion of Normandy.

“Our gratitude should be open to this guy, to say the least. He kept our way of life in this country, the greatest country of the world, the United States of America and the peace that we are enjoying. We have a lot of people who don’t appreciate that, people that haven’t been in the service. They really need to get in there and find out what it’s all about,” Sherwood said.

This year’s Lycoming County Veterans Parade begins at 2 p.m. Saturday in Hughesville.