WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 9 Raises More Than $600,000

Friday, November 9, marked the grand finale of WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 9 with a big check presentation at Allied Services in Scranton.

The charity campaign benefits kids and adults with disabilities served by Allied Services. Allied is one of our area’s largest nonprofit organizations with a mission of “providing miracles in rehab.”

Thanks to your help, Ryan's Run 9 raised $602,543 for Allied Services.

Julie's Journey

This year, our cause has extra meaning for many of us here at the news station.

Julie Melf is the Nighttime News Manager at WNEP. She is a valuable player here at Newswatch 16. Earlier this year, Julie had a problem with her mechanical valve in her heart and suffered a massive stroke at 35.

The cutting-edge technology at Allied Services, bought with your donations, has helped her therapy progress.

Check out her story here.

TCS New York City Marathon

On Friday, Ryan Leckey gave us an inside look at our charity team in action at TCS New York City Marathon.

More about Ryan's Run

In nine years, WNEP's Ryan’s Run has raised more than $3.1 million to help kids and adults with disabilities throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The campaign has also received multiple honors. Ryan’s Run was named by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters as an “Outstanding Television Public Service Campaign.”

To learn more about WNEP's Ryan's Run, click here.

To inquire about our team for next year's campaign, contact Charlotte Wright at Allied Services via email at CWrigh@Allied-Services.org.