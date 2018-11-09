× Veterans Inspiring Veterans at VA

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At a Veterans Day event in Wilkes-Barre on Friday, a veteran’s will to carry on and speak about his experience in war despite a large sacrifice inspired others.

The Veterans Day celebration inside the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center began with the honor guard presentation of colors and the singing of the national anthem, followed by a speech from Capt. Thomas J. Hromisin.

“Come here to the VAs, it’s fine to do. Say, you know, thank you to the soldiers and to the staff for, you know, everything they put up with here,” said Capt. Hromisin.

Hromisin lost his vision after being shot in the head by a sniper in Iraq during deployment in 2007. Now he speaks to veterans and students in the area and tells his story. His parents say they are proud of their son, but this audience made them nervous.

“We’re not used to a crowd this large. He does speak to the P.T. and O.T. students at the University of Scranton, but it’s usually a smaller group,” said Mary Ellen Hromisin.

Veterans and their families in the audience tell Newswatch 16 listening to T.J. speak about his experience is inspiring

“When you can see how people overcome the difficulties that they have experienced during wartime, and to see this man thriving and able to come here and talk, it’s heartwarming,” Jeanine Wolczyk said.

Wolczyk is here with her father John, a World War II veteran.

“Today was beautiful for the veterans, well worth it,” said John “Red” Wolczyk.

John’s 90th birthday was on Wednesday. He says this was a lovely way to celebrate.