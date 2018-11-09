× Sears at Stroud Mall to Close

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Stroud Mall in Stroud Township is about to lose another department store.

Sears is expected to close in February of 2019.

Pat Doleiden from Stroudsburg worked there for 20 years before retiring a few years back.

“It was a fun place to work. It was always busy. The time went fast, you know. I just enjoyed it.”

Sears holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month but when that announcement was made, the Stroud Mall location wasn’t on the chopping block.

Though on the most recent round of Sears and Kmart closures, the Pocono location didn’t make the cut to survive.

“I am very sad. My husband worked there for 33 years,” said Patricia Kramer of Stroudsburg, “You hate to see it go.”

After Sears announced its bankruptcy, some shoppers we spoke to say they figured it was only a matter of time before this location closed, too. But some held out hope it would stay open.

“I think it’s hard with everything on the internet and Amazon and things like that but I still like to go in to shop and try my clothes on,” Kramer said.

Deborah Baringer from Snydersville says her husband worked in delivery at the Stroud Township location for many years.

“Oh, it’s a shame because all of our products at home are from Sears. The Kenmore stove and fridge and everything. We are going to miss it.”

Other shoppers we spoke to say they are happy the store will still be open for the holidays.