Scranton Police Trying to ID Theft Suspects

Posted 12:10 pm, November 9, 2018, by , Updated at 12:59PM, November 9, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police are asking for help identifying two suspected thieves in Scranton.

Security camera images from last weekend show the two men in south Scranton.

Police say the men represented themselves as water company employees, and while one man distracted the homeowner, the other stole items from the house.

Pennsylvania American Water officials warn residents to always ask for identification and check for a Pennsylvania American Water uniform. If you suspect anything is wrong, call police.

Photo Gallery

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s