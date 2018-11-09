Scranton Police Trying to ID Theft Suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police are asking for help identifying two suspected thieves in Scranton.

Security camera images from last weekend show the two men in south Scranton.

Police say the men represented themselves as water company employees, and while one man distracted the homeowner, the other stole items from the house.

Pennsylvania American Water officials warn residents to always ask for identification and check for a Pennsylvania American Water uniform. If you suspect anything is wrong, call police.