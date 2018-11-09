Preserving Veterans’ Past in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Pieces of some veterans' past were preserved for the future here in Scranton.

Members of the 109th Infantry stopped by their former stomping grounds at the Watres Armory.

They dropped off some plaques and artifacts for the armory's new owner to display.

"This is amazing. There are people here today that worked full time, some of us worked part-time, had offices here and it's just amazing to see the beautiful restoration that's been done at the Watres Armory," said Mike Jones, the President of the 109th Infantry Association.

Watres Armory in Scranton had been empty since 2011.

Artist Hunt Slonem took it over back in 2015.