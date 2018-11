× Police: Man in Pumpkin Mask Tried to Rob Convenience Store

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a man who attempted to rob a convenience store.

Authorities say a man walked into the Uni-Mart along Lightstreet Road in Bloomsburg early Friday morning wearing a pumpkin Halloween mask and tried to rob the store.

The man fled the scene in the direction of Penn Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Bloomsburg.