BEECH CREEK, Pa. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Clinton County.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday along Route 150 in Beech Creek.

State police tell Newswatch 16 the victim was attempting to cross the road when she was struck.

She later died at the hospital.

Troopers say the driver did stop.

No word yet if any charges will be filed in Clinton County.