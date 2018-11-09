North River Street Back Open After Sewer Work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A major construction project in Wilkes-Barre is finally over. The work on North River Street dragged on for weeks longer than expected.

It started back in August and was supposed to last six to eight weeks.

The project was delayed because officials say there were complications with old gas and water lines.

Now, after three months, North River Street in the city, back open to traffic.

After months of construction, North River Street in Wilkes-Barre is back open! @WNEP pic.twitter.com/kKr1igoG5d — Sarah Buynovsky WNEP (@SarahBuynovsky) November 9, 2018

This is welcome news, no doubt for commuters and business owners, who say this closure has hurt their bottom lines.

This is a busy route in and out of the city right next to the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

For the first time since August, drivers can once again drive this section of North River Street in Wilkes-Barre.