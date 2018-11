Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A hold-up at a mini-mart in Northumberland County is under investigation.

Police say a thief robbed the Friendly Choice Food Mart in Atlas just before 9 Thursday night.

Officials haven't said if he had a weapon or how much he got away with here in Northumberland County.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police in Northumberland County.