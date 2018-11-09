Millville's senior class is in the State playoffs for a 4th straight season. The Quakers meet Moravian Academy in the 2nd round of the boys 'A' soccer playoffs.
Millville soccer preview
-
Montrose vs Fairfield girls soccer
-
Athens soccer reaction
-
Athens vs Crestwood
-
Dallas vs Mechanicsburg girls soccer
-
Meyers @ Lake-Lehman girls soccer
-
-
Wyoming Seminary vs Lakeland boys soccer
-
Wallenpaupack vs Scranton Prep girls soccer
-
SIX ‘A’ HSFB Classes
-
Girls on the Football Field
-
Holy Redeemer vs North Penn Liberty girls volleyball
-
-
Crews Racing to Complete Athletic Fields in Kingston
-
Southern Columbia Girls Soccer Comes Back to Beat Bloomsburg
-
Super 16 Team #2 Williamsport