16 To The Rescue: Olive

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Olive is a 1-and-a-half-year-old pit bull at the Animal Resource Center of Bloomsburg.

“Olive has a lot of sass in her so she knows what she wants and she’s smart, but she’s also very lovable,” said rescue worker Carrie Recla.

Workers say Olive is a ball of energy and would benefit living with an active family.

“We think she would do best in a home with an experienced owner that would know how to teach her the manners that she needs in life.”

For now, it’s recommended that she be an only dog.

“We don’t think she can ever be with another dog, but at this time, an only-dog situation would be best for her, probably no cats, and no small children just because she has a lot to learn yet,” Recla advised.

She initially came to the rescue with some resource guarding, but workers have been teaching her how to interact with people when there’s food around.

“She’s really good at sitting and waiting for her food. We even tested her for up to a minute to not lunge at food or get food and to wait patiently for it.”

Olive is a fast learner, especially when there are treats.

She has not shown any aggression to us here at the shelter. All she has really shown to us is love, an energy, and that desire to have human interaction truly.

All she needs is someone who cares.

“We think that people need to give her a chance and give her time to calm down and to let out that energy that she has. Like we said, she’s only a year and a half years old, she’s a little kid and she needs someone to give her some time.”

If you’re interested in adopting Olive, contact the Animal Resource Center here.

Click here for additional resources for pet adoption.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com