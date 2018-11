WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman with autism has been reported missing in Luzerne County.

Nicole Agosto-Orengo, age 24, is developmentally disabled, according to police.

She was reported missing on Wednesday. She was last seen by her family on Saturday, November 3 when she left home without notice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes-Barre City Police Det. Casey at 570-208-4200 or Luzerne County 911.