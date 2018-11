× Wayne County Man Convicted on Child Sex Abuse Charges

HONESDALE, Pa. — A man from Hamlin was convicted on Wednesday on child sex abuse charges.

According to officials, Mark Blevins, 57, was convicted of aggravated indecent assault of a child and other related charges.

Officials say the crime involved a five-year-old victim and occurred over a year and a half time period.

Blevins is scheduled to be sentenced in February in Wayne County.