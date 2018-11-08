Union County Veteran Receives Diploma After Waiting 50 Years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A veteran from Union County finally received his high school diploma on Thursday after waiting more than fifty years.

Marlin Kiester, who was a member of the Lewisburg High School class of 1967, received his diploma at a school board meeting.

Kiester, like so many others in the 1960's, left high school after his 18th birthday and enlisted in the Marine Corps.

After his honorable discharge, Kiester returned to the Susquehanna Valley and has been very active in his community, and now he's officially a high school graduate.

Kiester's family and friends were on hand for the special ceremony in Union County.