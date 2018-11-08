Union County Veteran Receives Diploma After Waiting 50 Years

Posted 10:39 pm, November 8, 2018, by , Updated at 10:59PM, November 8, 2018

KELLY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A veteran from Union County finally received his high school diploma on Thursday after waiting more than fifty years.

Marlin Kiester, who was a member of the Lewisburg High School class of 1967, received his diploma at a school board meeting.

Kiester, like so many others in the 1960's, left high school after his 18th birthday and enlisted in the Marine Corps.

After his honorable discharge, Kiester returned to the Susquehanna Valley and has been very active in his community, and now he's officially a high school graduate.

Kiester's family and friends were on hand for the special ceremony in Union County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s