Talkback 16 features calls about a big fight after school in Scranton, problems with a bridge and one man's courageous battle with cancer. First, reaction to the death of a one-day-old baby in Luzerne County.
Talkback 16: Baby Death, Bridge Problems
-
Talkback 16: Hurricane Coverage, Mother Charged with Abusing Twin Babies
-
Talkback 16: Political Process
-
Talkback 16: Honesdale Star and Cross Controversy
-
Talkback 16: Big Bird, Arming Teachers
-
Talkback 16: Bears, Rain, Commercials
-
-
Talkback 16: Rain and Roundabouts
-
Talkback 16: Traffic Alerts, Football Season
-
Talkback 16: Penn State Hazing Death, Hazleton Backpacks
-
Talkback 16: Birthright Citizenship, Weekend Talkback
-
Talkback 16: Crane Collapse, Sex Abuse in the Catholic Church
-
-
Talkback 16: Politics, Bloomsburg Fair, Fall
-
Talkback 16: Negative Political Ads
-
Talkback 16: Political Ads, Three Schools Merging into One