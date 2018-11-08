× Power To Save: Turn Leaves into Mulch

DUNMORE, Pa. — In just seven short weeks, Christmas will be here, but before you deck the halls, you need to take care of that fall cleanup. We went to Jerry’s for all Seasons in Dunmore to find out what to do with your leaves.

Your first instinct is to get your leaves cleaned up before the first snow flies but to have a healthy lawn this spring, you’re better off leaving them right where they are.

“You could actually leave them on your lawn, come through with your lawn mower, mow them down, kind of shred them up. That will turn them into mulch which will build your soil, which will, in turn, make your lawn healthy and green,” advised owner Jerry Longo.

Mulching your leaves is essentially a form of compost.

“You’re composting. When you’re grinding it up, you’re composting it. Compost is going to turn into organic matter or mulch,” he said.

Turning your leaves into mulch is also part of organic gardening.

“The basics of organic gardening is you build your soil and, in turn, makes your plants nice and healthy.”

It’s important to mulch the leaves because a deep bed of leaves that gets covered in snow can cause snow mold.

“Snow mold is a fungus that’s going to come out in the spring that will make your grass unsightly,” Longo added.

So as those leaves continue to blow off the trees this fall, consider mulching instead of raking for a healthy green lawn in the spring.