One Injured, Pottsville Home Gutted by Fire

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Schuylkill County Thursday afternoon.

It started just before 1 p.m. on Pierce Street in Pottsville.

Emergency workers arrived and pulled one person with severe burns out of the home. That victim was flown to a hospital.

The place is gutted.

There is no word on the cause.