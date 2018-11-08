× Police: Woman Lied, Estranged Husband Did Not Try to Shoot Her

TAYLOR, Pa. — A man from Lackawanna County accused of trying to kill his estranged wife will soon be a free man.

Police say the supposed victim made up the whole thing.

Police in Taylor charged Charles Simonson on Wednesday after his estranged wife, Loretta Simonson, told them he fired a shot at her earlier this month.

Police say the story Loretta told them, about how Charles shot into her bedroom, missing her because she had moved the furniture, just didn’t add up.

Authorities are now dropping all charges against Charles Simonson in Lackawanna County.