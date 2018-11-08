Penn State Parking Problems for Saturday’s Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. --Thousands of Penn State football fans will have to find another place to park for this weekend's game against Wisconsin.

Most of the university's grass lots will be closed due to record rainfall.

Penn State has set up several alternate parking locations and will have a shuttle to and from the stadium.

Even so, some of the fans we spoke with are worried that finding a parking spot will be too difficult, so now they're debating on going at all.

Penn State is also asking fans to avoid bringing RVs.

"It's just going to be a big mess. It's going to be a big parking mess," said Johnna Panella of Lock Haven.

It's the wettest year on record in State College and with more rain in the forecast over the weekend, Penn State expects the decision will prevent property damage and keep fans safe.

"I really don't think it will be that big of a deal. I really think they should keep it open because of the whole party and then go to the game right after," said Nate Williams.

A few grass lots and paved parking areas just outside the stadium will stay open. Penn State has also released a list of alternate parking lots for fans.

One of those alternate parking lots is behind Innovation Park. People will be able to leave their vehicles there and then catch a bus to the stadium.

"I'm on the Penn State web page with a lot of parents, people are selling their tickets. There's really nowhere to tailgate because all the grass lots are closed, you're just not going to be able to tailgate," Panella said.

Johnna Panella's son is a freshman at Penn State. She was considering tailgating with friends who have an RV.

"That was just our final decision to definitely not go. I figure we will have a better seat at home."

Live parking passes will be honored at all off-site lots. There will also be free shuttle buses to and from the stadium.

Parking information for Wisconsin at Penn State is posted here.

