One man is dead after a crash on Route 191 in Dreher Twp., Wayne Co. Authorities say a contractor van swerved off the road and crashed into a tree. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital. Drivers are asked to avoid this area. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/GhCFPEEAP3 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) November 8, 2018

DREHER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One man is dead after a crash in Wayne County.

It happened after 8:30 on Route 191 in Dreher Township, near Newfoundland.

Authorities say a contractor van swerved off the road and crashed into a tree.

Police said a passenger died in the wreck. The driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital.

State police are investigating what led to the crash.