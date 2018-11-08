LIVE: Deadly Mass Shooting in California

Justice Ginsburg Hospitalized After Fracturing Ribs in Fall

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

According to the statement, Ginsburg, 85, experienced discomfort after going home following the fall and was admitted to George Washington University Thursday morning for observation and treatment.

As one of the court’s older members, Ginsburg’s health has become the subject of much attention in recent years.

In November 2014, she underwent a heart procedure to have a stent placed in her right coronary artery, and in 2009, she was treated for early stages of pancreatic cancer.

In 1999, just six years after being sworn in as an associate justice, Ginsburg successfully underwent surgery to treat colon cancer.

Ginsburg, who has served on the high court since 1993, is an icon among progressives.

