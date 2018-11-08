Dunmore Police Searching for Two Accused of Stealing from Cars

Posted 8:00 pm, November 8, 2018, by

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for the thieves who allegedly broke into at least six cars overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Police say the thieves stole purses and wallets from unlocked cars all across the borough.

According to police, the two suspects were then caught on camera using stolen credit cards at Walmart in Taylor and Dickson City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Dunmore.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment