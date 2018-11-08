× Dunmore Police Searching for Two Accused of Stealing from Cars

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for the thieves who allegedly broke into at least six cars overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Police say the thieves stole purses and wallets from unlocked cars all across the borough.

According to police, the two suspects were then caught on camera using stolen credit cards at Walmart in Taylor and Dickson City.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Dunmore.