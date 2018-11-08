Charges Filed in Scranton Street Fight

SCRANTON, Pa. --Five Scranton high school students have been charged with various crimes after a series of fights near the school Wednesday afternoon.
Cell phone video showed part of the brawl. Police say they tried to step in and break up that fight causing more students to join in.
Three boys and two girls are charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.
Officers say the girls and one of the boys started the initial fight on Olive Street.
Another boy was involved in a second fight on Wyoming Avenue, while the third boy was caught going through an officer's bag on his patrol bike.
Police say they expect to file more charges in the fight in Scranton.
6 comments
Norman Vincent
Must be Trump’s fault
Jim hacky (@HackyJim)
Little Chicago?
Amanda McGlone
The sad part is that it happens every day, but it’s not televised. I asked my sophomore son about this incident and his nonchalant reply was, “There are multiple fights everyday by the Turkey Hill after school.” He is totally desensitized to this. They cross the street and fight to avoid school suspension for fighting on campus. Not a healthy culture.
donny hud43987
Good! Give them a record early in life! Punks!! Some gotta learn the hard way! They should spend 30 days in a cell!! Glad they got caught!! Baby thugs!
straubdavid9
So, while our 1st responders are responding, some POS is rifling through his gear …… what a wonderful world we live in ….. just f’n wonderful!
jimbrony
Keep it classy, Scranton.