Charges Filed in Scranton Street Fight

Posted 12:19 pm, November 8, 2018, by , Updated at 12:54PM, November 8, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. --Five Scranton high school students have been charged with various crimes after a series of fights near the school Wednesday afternoon.

Cell phone video showed part of the brawl. Police say they tried to step in and break up that fight causing more students to join in.

Three boys and two girls are charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest.

Officers say the girls and one of the boys started the initial fight on Olive Street.

Another boy was involved in a second fight on Wyoming Avenue, while the third boy was caught going through an officer's bag on his patrol bike.

Police say they expect to file more charges in the fight in Scranton.

