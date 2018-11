× Change in Leadership at Geisinger

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There will soon be a change in leadership at Geisinger.

Dr. David Feinberg is stepping down as president and CEO of the healthcare company after nearly four years.

Feinberg will leave in January to take on a leadership role at Google.

Geisinger’s board has appointed Dr. Jaewon Ryu as interim president.

Dr. Ryu has been Geisinger’s senior vice president and chief medical officer since 2016.