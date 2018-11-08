Athens defeated Crestwood 3-1 in the first round of the State 'AAA' soccer playoffs. The Wildcats are thrilled to be playing Schuylkill Haven in round two.
Athens soccer reaction
-
Athens vs Crestwood
-
Montoursville Takes Out Athens, 50-8
-
Montrose vs Fairfield girls soccer
-
Millville vs Berwick boys soccer
-
Pine Grove Area vs Minersville boys soccer
-
-
N.E. Bradford vs Millville boys soccer
-
Wyoming Seminary vs Lakeland boys soccer
-
Lakeland @ Dunmore boys soccer
-
Scranton Prep Boys Soccer Beats Meyers In District Semifinals
-
Bradford County School District Latest to Close Due to Mold
-
-
Valley View Boys Soccer Wins Kotula Title
-
Valley View @ Abington Heights boys soccer
-
Homecoming Queen Boots Game-Winning Extra Point