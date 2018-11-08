Airport Holds Event to Help Pre-Verify Luzerne County Residents for Real ID

AVOCA, Pa. — The deadline to make sure you’re legal when it comes to flying or getting into government buildings is coming and there is still some confusion.

To help with that, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County held a Real ID pop up event.

In 2020, if you do not have a passport you will need a Real ID to take a domestic flight or to go into certain federal buildings.

Thursday’s event in Avoca allows you to skip the lines at your nearest PennDOT Drivers License Center and get pre-verified for Real ID.

“I want to be able to fly in a couple of years without any problems,” said Linda Davis of Nanticoke.

The airport in Luzerne County plans to host two more Real ID events, one in December and another in January.

