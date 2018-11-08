× A Tribute ‘Fit’ for Veterans: New Workout Event to Benefit Operation Enduring Warrior

A new 24-hour workout event is hitting SteamTown CrossFit in Scranton this Veteran’s Day weekend. It’s for all ages and all abilities. No CrossFit experience is necessary.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event Thursday morning at the gym along Providence Road in Scranton.

It is a fundraiser for Operation Enduring Warrior. The nonprofit is a completely volunteer organization. Its goal is to “motivate our nation’s wounded veterans through physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation.”

The 24 hero workout at Steamtown CrossFit runs from Saturday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. through Sunday at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 11.

A $20.00 donation is requested to participate in the workout. Sign up here.

For more information, head here for the event’s Facebook page.

If you have any questions, please call (570) 507-0779 or email coach@steamtowncrossfit.com.