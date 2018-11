Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A woman was killed when she was hit by a car near her home in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Alice Donmoyer, 84, of Pine Grove Township, got off a charter bus with her daughter and was crossing Tremont Road to get to her house when she was hit, according to the deputy coroner. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stopped. There is no word if the driver will be charged. State police are investigating.